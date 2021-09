A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded today at 14:14 in the Mediterranean Sea near Manavgat in the district of Antalya in southern Turkey.

The epicenter was 84.42 km from Kemer. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 26.02 kilometers.

Kumluja County Governor Ugur Kolsuz said the quake in the area was insignificant and there was no information on the aftermath of the quake.

Teams conduct on-site inspections.