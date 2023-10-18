Tourists in Norway have been taught to use bags to relieve themselves

The Lofoten Islands have been actively trying to solve the problem of human excrement this season. Tourists constantly left them on the trails, in the bushes, on the plots of residents, in cemeteries – in general, wherever possible. Of course, we should blame them for this, but, in fairness, there are practically no toilets on the islands. It is difficult to maintain them here, and it is generally impossible to build directly on pedestrian routes.

After the problem became very widespread, the authorities decided to launch a pilot project and began offering free packages to everyone who came to the islands to relieve their needs. These are disposable, fairly large containers. For convenience, they even placed information boards on how to use them correctly. And there everything is simple – you free the part of the body below the waist from clothing, tie the bag on your belt – and voila. Visitors throw all used containers into special containers. The bags do not emit odor and are more than 80% biodegradable without polluting the environment.

After the end of the high season, a special inspection walked along the most popular tourist routes. According to their calculations (the methodology is not specified), the number of foul-smelling traces of tourists has been halved.

In the Lofoten Islands, the result is considered successful. The project is planned to continue further. Disposable bags are already being looked at in other natural places in Norway and Finland.

“Most people reacted positively to the packages. But some people still think that human excrement is a biodegradable product and you can defecate wherever you want. I hope that the continued use of bags will make people responsible,” says Ole-Jakob Qualshaug, director of Lofotodden National Park. He also assured that they would still build several new toilets in the national park. Most likely, they will be located near parking lots. But on a hiking trip, it’s still the same – only with a package.