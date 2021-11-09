HomeEGYPTTourists from Ukraine and Germany have found an alternative to "Russian" Hurghada...
Tourists from Ukraine and Germany have found an alternative to “Russian” Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh

The schedule of flights to Marsa Alam International Airport shows growth, and from next week flights will be operated mainly from Germany and Ukraine, an average of 18 flights from each country.

EasyJet will resume flights to Marsa Alam airport with a weekly flight from Berlin starting on November 6, said tourism expert Abul Haggag al-Emari.

Currently, the filling of Marsa Alam hotels with tourists has increased significantly since the beginning of the winter season.

Marsa Alam Airport received an accreditation certificate for safe travel from the International Airport Council in the first quarter of 2021, according to navigation sources at the airport. The Ministerial Commission of the Ministries of Health and Aviation has reviewed all measures taken by the authorities at Marsa Alam International Airport in connection with the increase in the flow of tourists.

Over the past few years, Egypt has significantly improved its efficiency system: checking passengers and luggage has significantly improved the airport’s infrastructure.

It will be recalled that in the winter season in the hotels of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh “there was a significant improvement in hotel occupancy”, which primarily ensured the return of the Russian and British tourist markets, details here.

