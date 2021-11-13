The tourist discovered an ingenious way to get more legroom on the plane

To get more legroom on the plane, you need to handle hand luggage wisely. The most ingenious way to comfortably reach the destination without “swollen” legs, shared with tourists traveler Kimmy Conner in his Tiktok-account.

A blogger often shares his own travel tricks and tips. Here in this video, she said that there is not enough legroom, because the whole thing is the misuse of the top cabinets. “Take a small bag with you in your hand luggage, which will contain only the essentials for the flight,” the girl advised, adding that it could be phone chargers, headphones, face masks, wallets, books and pens.

In this case, the necessary things that will be needed in flight, you need to move to a separate small bag. “When you get to your seat, remove the oversized bag with large items, such as a laptop, upstairs, and the smallest with the most necessary – under your seat.

Commentators praised the blogger’s suggestion and thanked her for the recommendation: “This is good advice! I’m going to Scotland in March and I hate everything that lies under my feet. ” However, some were skeptical of the tourist’s advice, not understanding why to divide items into two bags and also to clean them in different places.

