The popular resort froze in anticipation of a powerful earthquake of 6 points

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 could occur in the popular Spanish resort of La Palma, as the eruption of the volcano on the island begins to slow down. The volcano on the Canary Island keeps locals in fear and at the same time has provoked short-term tourism since it began to erupt. This was reported by the Daily Express with reference to volcanologists.

Cumbre-Vieja volcano could cause an earthquake with a magnitude of more than 6.0, because for the first time since September 19 – the date of the beginning of the volcano’s activity, scientists have seen signs that the eruption may end. For example, Carmen Lopez, a spokeswoman for Pevolca’s Scientific Committee on Emergencies, said that reducing sulfur dioxide emissions and increasing earthquakes could signal the end of chaos. For example, on November 3, a third earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred on the resort island, while in other areas the level of air quality was very unfavorable.

According to Lopez, now at the end of the tunnel of volcanic drama, which destroyed more than 1,000 houses, the light has finally appeared. “There are good signs, but we should wait for the strength and frequency of these earthquakes to decrease,” she said. At the same time, the expected cataclysm will be very dangerous. It can cause landslides and structural damage to the resort island of La Palma.

Experts said they noticed signs that the eruption was imminent. (Image: GETTY)

Meanwhile, the island’s airport has resumed operations, and improved weather conditions are expected to disperse gases and particles into the atmosphere. A spokesman for Aena, the airport administration, said the airports were open, but tourists were advised to check the status of their flight to avoid an unpleasant surprise upon arrival at the departure point in the form of flight cancellation.

Wednesday’s quake affected the Canary Islands, and shockwaves – even Tenerife and Homer – one of the smallest islands in the Spanish archipelago. Volcanic lava flows on the island destroyed 1,443 buildings, including more than 1,000 homes. Many farms lost all their crops, and vineyards and avocados were also completely destroyed.

Residents are advised to wear protective masks on the street, as air quality is still very unfavorable. Despite the destruction, the island is crowded with tourists who want to see for themselves the power of nature, there are no vacancies in hotels. Apparently, they accepted the invitation of the Minister of Tourism of Spain Reyes Maroto, who in October called on everyone to admire the eruption of the volcano, because it resembles a wonderful show (details here). Now travelers have filled the church in El Paso, which is now considered the best place to watch the eruption. “We are grateful that many tourists come here. We have asked for support, and that is what is needed to solve some of the problems we have on the island,” said Miguel Morquende, technical director of the Volcano Risk Prevention Center.

However, residents of the Spanish island do not agree with this, the newspaper El País reported. Yes, some of them, whose houses were under a pile of ashes, criticized tourists, because due to their influx it is not possible to rent a house for permanent residence.