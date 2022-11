Tanzania Business Insight writes that a Precision Air passenger plane crashed in Tanzania.

An ATR 42-500 aircraft carrying 53 people (49 passengers and four crew members) crashed into Lake Victoria.

It is specified that the aircraft was flying PW 494 from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba. Bad weather conditions are said to be the cause of the crash.

According to unofficial local media reports, 19 people died, and 15 were rescued. Nothing is known about the fate of the rest.