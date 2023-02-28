Italian passports are the most influential in Europe in 2023

Holders of Italian passports overtook citizens of Finland and Germany in terms of the number of visa-free travel countries. Moreover, Italy was not only the first in Europe but also ranked third in the world after Singapore and Japan.

Today, having an Italian passport gives you the right to travel freely to most countries of the world. In terms of the number of visa-free destinations, Italy came out on top among all representatives of the European continent.

Visaguide.World analyzed the possibilities of passports of 199 countries and ranked the degree of influence. Italy scored 88.28 out of 100, while the top two places Singapore and Japan scored 90.28 and 90.01 respectively.

Travelers with Italian citizenship can enter 45 countries of the world not only without a visa but also without a passport – using an internal identity card. This includes, of course, the 27 Schengen countries, the four non-Schengen EU member states of Bulgaria, Ireland, Cyprus, and Romania, the European microstates Andorra, Vatican City, Monaco, and San Marino, as well as the following third countries:

Albania, Egypt, Georgia, Gibraltar, Kosovo, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkey, and Montenegro.

There are only three countries in Europe whose citizens have more simplified access abroad with an identity card. These are Germany – 51, Poland – 50 and France – 49. But the citizens of Hungary, like the Italians, have access to the same 45 countries.

Traditional visa holders of Italian passports will need to enter only 28 countries of the world, and visa-free they can visit exactly 100 foreign countries, including Barbados, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Israel, Indonesia, and Morocco, as well as EU and Schengen countries.

Among the 28 “difficult” who require Italians to issue visas: are Ghana, Yemen, Cuba, Nigeria, North Korea, Japan, etc.

There is also a third option. Italians need to apply online for a travel permit to 11 countries: American Samoa, Australia, Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada, New Zealand, Pakistan, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, the United States, and Sri Lanka.

A further eight will require an e-Visa, and visa-on-arrival travel is possible to a total of 35 countries worldwide.

So, Italy, Finland, and Germany round out the top five most powerful passports in Europe. Only Singapore and Japan are ahead, but they are followed by 14 more European passports, giving only one line to South Korea – 11th.

The ratings and scores of European passports, which are among the ten strongest passports in the world, are as follows:

Finland with a score of 88.18

Germany – 88.17

Spain – 88.12

Denmark – 87.89

Luxembourg – 87.86

Austria – 87.82

Sweden – 87.65

As for the citizens of Ukraine, the Ukrainian passport this time takes 66th place in the ranking with a score of 71.08. According to the results of the study, 105 countries are available to Ukrainians without a visa, while 68 require visas.