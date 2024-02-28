HomeIndiaIn India, a female elephant grabbed a tourist from the Russian Federation...
In India, a female elephant grabbed a tourist from the Russian Federation by the legs with her trunk and threw her to the ground (Video)

Yevhenii Podolskyi
According to the Daily Mail, in India, a female elephant attacked a tourist from Russia: she grabbed the woman by the legs with her trunk and threw her to the ground.

The incident occurred on February 13 in a tourist area near the Amber Fort, Jaipur. The elephant, named Guri, grabbed the tourist by the legs with her trunk, shook her, rocking her from side to side, and then threw her to the ground. The tourist broke her leg.

The man sitting on the elephant’s back could not resist the attack and fell under the animal’s feet. Eyewitnesses provided first aid to the victims.

The publication clarifies that this is not the first time the elephant has attacked people: in October 2022, she attacked a store owner, breaking his ribs and leg. Now animal rights activists are insisting that the elephant be sent to the reserve so that she can “recover from the mental trauma received from life in slavery.”

