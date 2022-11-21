In Europe, Russian tourists began to be evicted from hotels

Russian tourists who have managed to get to Europe continue to run into bans. One of the cases happened the other day in Hungary, in the city of Miskolc. A couple of Russians were forcibly evicted from the hotel after learning about their nationality. At the same time, Russian tourists now consider the Booking.com system to be guilty, at least indirectly.

As the victims said, a couple of Russian tourists returning by car from Bulgaria booked the Premier Hotel Miskolc on Booking, successfully checked in, laid out their things, and even took a shower. As they say, “it didn’t portend anything”… “At 9:00 p.m., the manager called us and demanded that we leave with our belongings,” outraged Russians said. The tourists did not want to escalate the matter to a scandal with the manager and left the hotel, finding shelter on the same street.

Roughly, the reason for the eviction is “political”: the owner of the hotel is a Ukrainian and an “active nationalist,” as the Russians said. At the moment, tourists have left a complaint about the hotel on Booking. Experts explained to tourists that if the hotel is certified, then the management has no right to such excesses, and they have every reason to send a complaint to the Ministry of Tourism of Hungary and Booking.com.

But the situation in Hungary is generally different from other European countries. We want to remind you that the ban is faced by both Russians who left for the PMP or so-called “relocates” and classic tourists who “made their way” into the territory of the EU. “Those who say that Russians abroad are treated well are right. And if the same Russian moves to conditional Germany on the PMP, then I suspect that he will face discrimination when looking for a job or in relations with colleagues, or with everyday Russophobia – conditional Germans do not have much ceremony in their territory”, – complains, for example, a Russian woman who left for Sweden long before the war “Swedes are pronounced Russophobes in their way,” she added.

Russian tourists who ventured to get to Europe in the days before the mass closure of “land” borders often encountered excesses. Thus, Russian tourist Olena Slavko was insulted and attacked with property damage in Norway. As a victim of Russophobia told the publication “Lenta.ru”, she went on a tour of Scandinavia and paid for the trip with a damaged car and the inscription “murderers” written on the hood (read details here). Tourists who came for their usual shopping in Finnish Lappeenranta also suffered similarly – there the cars of Russian tourists who came to Finland were attacked. “Near Prizma (a local supermarket), unknown people are throwing eggs at vehicles with Russian license plates.

Moreover, Russophobia was also complained about in Egypt, which is supposedly friendly to Russians. At least this is what the irritated tourists who were stuck at the end of August in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh after canceling their flight said. According to the video from the victims, which is provided by the Mash Telegram channel, the tourists were supposed to return to Russia on Wednesday, but the flight of the Red Wings airline was canceled for technical reasons. “The Boeing broke down – and after being held for up to 19 hours without food or water at the airport, we were taken to the nearest hotel. They promised, they say, that you will go to your homeland tomorrow. But in the morning, no one came to pick up the people. In the hotel where we were accommodated, there are thefts, Russophobic sentiments, there is no water, and human relations,” the tourists assured.