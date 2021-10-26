Germany’s strong “National Brand” helps the tour sector

The Covid-19 pandemic is having a huge impact on the tourism industry around the world, but many countries are gradually recovering and approaching pre-crisis levels.

One such country is Germany, where the county’s tourism industry is again seeing a significant increase in international demand. Experts directly associate these successes with the leadership of the “national brand” of Germany in the latest ranking of countries.

Tour sector data is growing

Nearly a third (30.78%) of German hotel bookings this month were from overseas guests – the highest percentage since the start of the pandemic.

This is based on the World Hotel Index SiteMinder, taken from the company’s open hotel commerce platform used by 32,000 hotels and connected to over 400 hotel booking channels around the world.

Overall, hotel bookings in Germany are currently 79.37% of the 2019 figures, up from the 73.79% recorded on March 10, 2020, the day before the pandemic was announced. With these numbers, Germany is also above the global average, which currently accounts for 77.56% of bookings in 2019.

Germany’s impressive national image

It should be noted that research company Ipsos has announced that Germany has once again ranked first in the renowned Anholt-Ipsos (NBI) National Brands Index.

The second and third places are taken by Canada (70.64 points) and Japan (70.52 points). Canada’s main strength was in governance, human capital, immigration and investment, where the country ranked first. Japan, on the other hand, entered the top three for the first time since 2018, recording a positive perception of exports, tourism and culture.

The German “national brand” has always been in the top three in NBI since 2008 and has been in first place for the seventh time this year, matching the United States record.

In the 2021 NBI overall ranking, Germany received 71.06 points, which is 1.94 points more than last year, and at the same time it is the highest average score measured in NBI history.

Excellent tourist performance

Germany is in the top 10 in five of the six sub-indices that make up NBI: export, government, culture, tourism and immigration / investment.

In the tourism segment, survey participants rated Germany 73.24 points, which is 2.65 points better than in 2020, which means 10th place in the world ranking. The Historic Buildings and Living Cities subcategories received special marks, both ranking 7th.

According to German experts, these reports demonstrate a direct link between Germany’s excellent reputation, a growing desire to travel and a successful recovery strategy to restore inbound tourism.