Europeans are tired of waiting and planning travel

Yevhenii Podolskyi

According to the latest study by the European Travel Commission (ETC), European travelers surveyed show more confidence in travel planning, but above all, they seem quite calm. The desire to travel remains strong, and Europeans are eyeing year-end travel.

Although only 66% of Europeans plan to travel before March 2022, for the first time in a year, travel plans are evenly spread over the next six months. Preferred destinations are Spain and Italy (9%), France (8%) and Greece (7%).

While pandemic-related restrictions are becoming the new normal, travel-ready Europeans are more determined to stick to their travel plans (+ 39% from the previous survey) rather than wait or procrastinate.

While the urge to travel again is strong, last-minute bookings are an ongoing trend.

Only 29% of Europeans planning trips for October or November have fully booked their trip. This figure is 15% among those who travel later in 2021.

Another interesting indicator from the survey is that more than 50% of Europeans who are “ready to travel” are now more confident about flying (13% more than in the previous survey).

