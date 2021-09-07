Entrance to Venice will be paid

Venice plans to introduce entrance tickets. The goal is to limit the flow of tourists.

A proposal for those wishing to visit the lagoon to book their visit in advance in a special application is also being discussed. The introduction of these measures depends on the spread of COVID-19. Prices are likely to be introduced next summer.

About 450 surveillance cameras and optical sensors now monitor the flow of tourists in Venice. Information on the number of gondolas running on the channels is constantly updated.