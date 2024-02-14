HomeEgyptEgypt plans to build a new resort the size of Sharm el-Sheikh
Egypt plans to build a new resort the size of Sharm el-Sheikh

The Egyptian authorities want to build a new large resort on the Mediterranean coast.

The Ras al-Hekma resort, comparable in terms of infrastructure to Sharm el-Sheikh, is planned to be built with the help of investments from the UAE for $22 billion.

Five years are allotted for the implementation of the project.

The city of Ras al-Hekma is located in the province of Marsa Matrouh, it is located on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt, between Alexandria and Marsa Matrouh, 87 km from the international airport. The local coastline is famous for its soft white sand and easy access to the sea.

