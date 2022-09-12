HomeGreat Britain78-year-old British citizen drowned while on holiday in Spain
78-year-old British citizen drowned while on holiday in Spain

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Yevhenii Podolskyi
78-річний громадянин Великобританії потонув під час відпочинку в Іспанії

According to The Sun, the 78-year-old man, who came to the Spanish resort with his wife, went to rest on the popular beach of Can Pere Antoni. While swimming in the sea, he was left alone.

Later, vacationers noticed him floating unconscious. Rescuers pulled the man out of the water and tried to resuscitate him, but the traveler died.

Arriving on a crowded beach, the police covered the body of a tourist with sun loungers so as not to frighten beachgoers. At the moment, the circumstances of the death of the Briton are being investigated.

