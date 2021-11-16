3 main scams in Turkey: the tourist revealed ways to deceive vacationers

Ways to cheat and make money at the expense of tourists in Turkey, who are “tested” on themselves and others, said a blogger who travels to Istanbul. Moreover, if some well-known methods are now out of date, judging by his report, others – just “gaining momentum”, and focus on experienced travelers – and they shine “to stay without pants.”

“So, in the blogger’s experience, the typical Istanbul trick is a ‘shining shoe trick’ or ‘thankful cleaner.’ Not to say that this is something serious. I would rather call it an interesting cultural experience, and to be honest, I deliberately tried to become a victim, but, unfortunately, I did not succeed, “the blogger wrote.

The bottom line is that on the famous Galata Bridge, where there are many tourists, shoe shiners walk in Istanbul, who accidentally lose their brush so that it is noticed by a target – a naive tourist. If he picks up the brush and gives it to the owner, the tourist is offered to clean his shoes for free. “In the process, he begins to tell honest stories about the fact that his children have nothing and that a tourist could give him a couple of pennies,” – adds the blogger. However, according to his living experience, this method of fraud is a thing of the past: “I spent an hour and a half on the Galata Bridge, walking from side to side. But, unfortunately, I did not meet with cunning cleaners. ”

The second method – universal around the world – is a taxi and the counter is off. “By no means do I want to generalize, but if someone in a foreign country deceives you, then most likely the taxi driver will be the first to do so. Turkey is no exception. You should not check the serviceability of the taximeter, and you are guaranteed at best an unpleasant conversation, possibly with screams, with a dissatisfied taxi driver. At worst – unplanned expenses “, – the tourist declares.

But about the third scheme, he separately warns tourists – that this “Istanbul exclusive” is “the toughest, wiring”, and it is aimed at experienced travelers who feel comfortable in foreign cities, are not afraid to communicate with locals and speak English well.

“The point is this: on the street, a young man asks a potential Turkish victim to light a cigarette. The tourist does not understand, and the swindler repeats the question in English. The swindler is surprised that he took the tourist for a local. “And I thought you were from Istanbul”… Then an unobtrusive conversation ensues, the traveler is offered a drink, and a new friend is even invited to treat, “- says the blogger. If he maintains an acquaintance, the Istanbul “comrade” calls his friends, and a company of English-speaking girls and young men goes to have fun at a club. So far, everything seems fun and innocent and many tourists come across. “I couldn’t even imagine that it was all planned,” the blogger quoted one of the victims as saying.

The fact is that if a tourist succumbs to the invitation to “move to the institution more fun, drink something stronger,” then the tourist, who was slightly received, will be “transported” “to a nightclub somewhere near the devil on the horns.” “There, he relaxes, buys himself and, perhaps, one of the girls a drink to like, and as a result receives a bill of 300 – $ 1,000. And since the place is far from the center and there can be no question of any tourist police here, you have to pay. Security in such establishments is serious, if necessary – and they are taken to the ATM, ”the blogger warns. So travelers need to remember – “for dancing in Turkey you can pay dearly.”