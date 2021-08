Heavy rain caused floods in eastern Sweden. The area around the city of Gavle, where entire residential neighborhoods are flooded, reports DPA with reference to the Swedish news agency TT.

Roads were destroyed in the provinces of Dalarna and Gävleborg.

The rain flooded the railway tracks and station platforms, disrupting trains to the west of the country.

Police urged citizens to stay in their homes, and the planned return of students to classes was canceled.

There are no reports of victims yet.