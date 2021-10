Several airlines have canceled their flights after a new crater opened on the Cumbre Velha volcano. It does not erupt lava, but only gases, which does not allow it to fly safely to the Canary Island of La Palma and back.

More than 13 earthquakes have been registered on the island in recent hours.

Authorities allowed some evacuees to return home during the day to pick up their belongings.

The state will coordinate state aid through the register of volcano eruption victims.