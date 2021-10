At least 16 people died in the crash of an L-410 light aircraft with paratroopers on board in Tatarstan.

According to local media reports citing the Emergencies Ministry, the plane crashed immediately after takeoff from the airport in Menzelinsk. There were 23 people on board.

As a result of the plane crash, according to preliminary data, 16 people were killed, seven more were injured.

Search and rescue teams are working at the crash site.

It is noted that the plane belonged to the flying club.