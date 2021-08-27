A Su-24 military bomber crashed in Russia

The Su-24 aircraft of the Russian Air Force crashed near Perm, the press service of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation reported.

The plane crashed near the town of Vereshchagino.

The Su-24 aircraft was performing a training flight and crashed, according to preliminary data, due to equipment failure.

Both pilots ejected and survived.

We will remind, as a result of accident of the IL-112B plane of VKS of Russia near Moscow on August 17 three people were lost, and on August 18 near Astrakhan the MiG-29 crashed, the pilot was lost.