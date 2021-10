A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded in southeastern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey, citing the DPA.

The quake occurred at 19:20 local time with the epicenter about 200 km north of Cuzco in Manu National Park. The cell was located at a depth of 13.5 km.

There are no data on victims and material damage yet.

Peru is in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where about 90 percent of the world’s seismic activity is recorded.