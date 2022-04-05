Zelensky instructed to create a delegation for negotiations with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to create a delegation for negotiations with the Russian Federation on security guarantees.

A message released by the office of the President of Ukraine states that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on the formation of a Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia on ending the war and concluding a peace treaty.

According to the decree of President Zelensky, the people’s deputy from the ruling party, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Ukrainian parliament, David Arakhamia, has been appointed head of the delegation.

Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochitsky were appointed members of the delegation.

Also, with the consent of the members of the delegation, people’s deputies Andrei Kostin, Dmitry Lubinets and Rustem Umerov were appointed.

The experts of the delegation are international lawyer Alexander Malinovsky and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Alexander Chaly.

The other day David Arakhamia said that Ukraine would like to see 8 countries as a guarantor of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, among which is Turkey.