According to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine will receive a batch of Javelin armor-piercing systems from the United States by the end of this year as part of a military assistance program.

He also did not rule out that Kyiv and Washington could reach similar agreements on other types of weapons.

“For obvious reasons, I cannot disclose details. We are waiting for the visit of the US Secretary of Defense to Ukraine, “Kuleba said.