Ukraine and the Arab Republic of Egypt have signed an agreement on the admission of convicts. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine confirmed this on June 1. Among the signatories are the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denis Malyushka and his Egyptian counterpart Omar Marwan.

“The signing of the agreement is an important step for further settlement of the issue of mutual transfer of convicts from the Arab Republic of Egypt. As it is signed, we will create an appropriate legal basis for effective cooperation in the admission of convicts. ” said the Baby.