Home EGYPT

Ukraine and Egypt signed an agreement on mutual admission of convicts

Ukraine and the Arab Republic of Egypt have signed an agreement on the admission of convicts. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine confirmed this on June 1. Among the signatories are the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denis Malyushka and his Egyptian counterpart Omar Marwan.

“The signing of the agreement is an important step for further settlement of the issue of mutual transfer of convicts from the Arab Republic of Egypt. As it is signed, we will create an appropriate legal basis for effective cooperation in the admission of convicts. ” said the Baby.

Follow us on Google News

Also read

A meeting was held between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Ukraine

TADJIKISTAN
On June 1, 2021, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodzhiddin Mukhriddin met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of...
Read more

Sailing HIGH LIFE REGATTA 2021 was held in Kiev on a grand scale

UKRAINE
This weekend in Kiev, a spectacular sailing HIGH LIFE REGATTA 2021 and a loud party in honor of her took place on the embankment...
Read more

Actual

The exhibition “Angels of the Black Sea” will take place in Kiev, dedicated to Ukrainian military aviation

UKRAINE
In Kiev, at the State Museum of Aviation. Antonov will host a unique photo exhibition "Angels of the Black Sea" by the famous military...

New archaeological discovery awaits tourists in Egypt

EGYPT
Egypt will announce a huge new archeological discovery in September, said Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anani during a live broadcast of the...

Khufu’s first solar ship will be handed over to the Great Egyptian Museum in June

EGYPT
The general manager of the project of the Great Egyptian Museum and its environs Atef Moftah said that the first solar ship Khufu, located...

Sailing regatta Lujo Regatta Fest will be held in Kiev

UKRAINE
This weekend, May 29, in Kiev near Zhukov Island, the sailing regatta Lujo Regatta Fest will take place. Five elegant sailing cruise sports yachts...
Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Last news

Diplomatic International Portal. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

MORE STORIES
Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed

The recovery rate from COVID-19 in Egypt reached 76.7%

Egypt will produce Russian vaccine Sputnik V

New York tourism can only fully recover by 2024