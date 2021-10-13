Large-scale counterfeiting of coronavirus tests revealed in Ukraine

Employees of one of the travel companies and a private medical laboratory were involved in the work.

When selling overseas trips and holidays, travel agency employees offered their customers a surcharge for a negative coronavirus test. To this end, employees of one of the laboratories participating in the procedure also falsified tests, issued fake certificates and entered them into the national electronic data register.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, every month counterfeiters forged about 600 tests and certificates allowing travel abroad.

Ukrainian vaccination certificates are recognized by many countries. So far, about 14 percent of Ukrainians have been vaccinated.

The number of infections and deaths from coronavirus in Ukraine reached the April level – the peak of the previous wave of the pandemic.