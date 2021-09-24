HomeUKRAINEKiev determined who the oligarchs are and imposed restrictions on them
UKRAINE

Kiev determined who the oligarchs are and imposed restrictions on them

Yevhenii Podolskyi

There will be no more oligarchic power in Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Rada approved the bill. Kiev decided to clearly define who falls under this concept and impose noticeable restrictions on such.

In order to be considered an oligarch, you need to fall under three definitions out of four: by the volume of assets, ownership of a multipolar enterprise, significant influence on the media, and participation in politics.

The law was passed the day after the assassination attempt on Zelensky’s assistant.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “An attempt was made on the first assistant to the President of Ukraine. 12 shots, three hit the driver. Here’s the price of changes in the country, here’s the price of reforms.”

Sergey Shefir’s car was fired upon on Wednesday night. At the same time, the President of Ukraine announced that his team would continue reforms aimed “at combating crime and large influential financial groups.”

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International