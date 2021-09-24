Kiev determined who the oligarchs are and imposed restrictions on them

There will be no more oligarchic power in Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Rada approved the bill. Kiev decided to clearly define who falls under this concept and impose noticeable restrictions on such.

In order to be considered an oligarch, you need to fall under three definitions out of four: by the volume of assets, ownership of a multipolar enterprise, significant influence on the media, and participation in politics.

The law was passed the day after the assassination attempt on Zelensky’s assistant.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “An attempt was made on the first assistant to the President of Ukraine. 12 shots, three hit the driver. Here’s the price of changes in the country, here’s the price of reforms.”

Sergey Shefir’s car was fired upon on Wednesday night. At the same time, the President of Ukraine announced that his team would continue reforms aimed “at combating crime and large influential financial groups.”