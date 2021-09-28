North Korea launched a missile into the Sea of ​​Japan. “We have the right to test weapons”

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified missile that fell into the Sea of ​​Japan. Information about the next attempt was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap with reference to the leaders of the general command of the South Korean army. According to the Japanese military command, it could be a ballistic missile.

At the same time, North Korea’s ambassador to the UN, Kiom Song, said that no one can deny his country the right to self-defense and test weapons. He added that North Korea is ready to negotiate on condition that the United States ends its “hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.

Last week, the sister of the leader of Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-jong, invited the two Korean states to mend relations. She made two statements that showed that the communist North was ready to negotiate with the South. It has been suggested that Pyongyang also wants to talk about the reopening of the Korean liaison office in Kaesong.

North Korea had previously blown it up, thereby demonstrating its dissatisfaction with the course of negotiations with South Korea and the United States.

Kim Cho Jong denounced the “double standards” of South Korea and the United States, saying they criticize the North Korean arms program as the countries continue to expand their military arsenal.

The new US administration has virtually no contact with North Korean officials.