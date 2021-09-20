HomeKAZAKHSTANPresident of Kazakhstan congratulates Putin on successful elections to the State Duma
KAZAKHSTANRUSSIA

President of Kazakhstan congratulates Putin on successful elections to the State Duma

Між лідерами Росії і Казахстану відбулася телефонна розмова

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, the Kremlin press service reported.

According to the report, the presidents discussed the work of recent multilateral events in the framework of the CSTO and SCO, expressing satisfaction with the agreements reached.

Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev expressed his condolences in connection with the tragedy in Perm. Vladimir Putin, in turn, asked to convey his words of sympathy to the families of those killed in the incident with the shooting in Alma-Ata.

