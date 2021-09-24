The Indian accused of attempted rape will wash women’s clothes for 6 months

Lala Kumar, 20, accused of attempted rape, remains at large on condition that he washes and irons all the women in his village for six months.

The Indian will have to provide his own detergents and other necessities to provide this service free of charge to approximately 2,000 women in the village of Majhor in Bihar in eastern India.

Kumar, who works as a cleaner, was arrested in April for several crimes, including attempted rape, local police officer Santos Kumar Singh told AFP, BNR reports. .

“All women in the village are satisfied with the court’s decision. This is a historic event. It will strengthen respect for women and help protect their dignity,” said Nasima Khatun, head of the village council, which will oversee Kumar’s sentence.