World agencies report that the trial of the oldest accused of Nazi crimes began in Germany today.

Defendant Josef Schultz is 100 years old. He was charged with complicity in the murder of 3,518 prisoners when he worked as a warden at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in 1942-1945.

22 court hearings are scheduled in the case. The first was devoted to the publication of part of the indictment.

From 1936 to 1945, Sachsenhausen housed more than 200,000 people.