FRANCE

Thousands of French people are being evacuated due to a large forest fire near Saint-Tropez

Gleb Parfenenko

Thousands of people were evacuated to the south of France due to a large forest fire. 750 firefighters are fighting the fire. No casualties were reported.

Authorities urged people to stay away from the fire, which broke out about 50 km west of the popular resort town of Saint-Tropez on the Riviera. Vacationers from 12 campsites were also evacuated.

The fire spread to an area of ​​4 thousand hectares. Weather forecasters are adamant: in recent weeks, extremely hot weather has caused fires in the Mediterranean region.

