A new record in Europe: almost $ 1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas

The price of gas in Europe has reached a record level – almost $ 1,200 per thousand cubic meters. This happened during the opening of stock trading on October 1. November futures for the TTF hub in the Netherlands for the first time reached 100 euros per megawatt-hour or 1199.44 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

One of the reasons for such a sharp jump in prices is the almost threefold reduction in gas supplies through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. According to experts, this is probably due to the fact that the capacity that was not previously purchased under contracts “for the day ahead” on October 1 for gas supplies through Yamal – Europe.

Earlier this week, the price of natural gas in Europe for the first time in history exceeded the price of $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, and then rose to $ 1,100, writes BGNES.