Tensions on the border between Lithuania and Belarus are growing, Lithuania has published a video of the provocation

Tensions between Belarus and the Baltic states again. Lithuania has faced an unprecedented migration crisis as Minsk continues its policy of sending thousands of refugees to the border.

Lithuania has accused 12 Belarusian special forces officers of illegally entering its territory in order to oust a group of migrants across the border.

The Lithuanian Border Guard Service said that Belarusians had been repeatedly told that they had violated the border during a tense incident on Tuesday.

But Belarus has challenged this and accused Lithuanian security guards of violence against migrants.

EU ministers will meet later to discuss the recent influx of migrants from Belarus.

Очередные свидетельства «демократии» по-литовски Инцидент зафиксирован сегодня на участке Лидского пограничного отряда. Среди людей есть дети, в том числе грудные, а также беременная женщина. Все просьбы о предоставлении убежища литовские пограничники намеренно игнорируют. pic.twitter.com/BrjUE2qZO5 — Госпогранкомитет Беларуси 🇧🇾 (@GpkGovBY) August 17, 2021

This year, more than 4,100 migrants, mostly Iraqis, have illegally entered Lithuania, a member of the EU, from neighboring Belarus.

The increase in illegal crossings began in June after the EU imposed sanctions on former Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tuesday’s border incident is the latest break in Lithuanian-Belarusian relations, which has deteriorated significantly in recent months.

The Border Service of the incident, which shows 12 Belarusian officers armed with shields and protective equipment, lined up as migrants scrambled into Lithuanian territory in a ditch below.

Later in the video, the Belarusians enter a ditch, which, according to Lithuanian border guards, marks the border.

The Lithuanian Interior Ministry said that 35 migrants had been “forcibly expelled” by Belarusians.

Interior Minister Agne Bilotayte said Lithuanian border guards were stepping up patrols in response to the “provocation”.

The video shows Lithuanian border guards fighting migrants, some of whom were knocked to the floor.

The Belarusian border service accused the Lithuanian guards of deliberately ignoring “all requests for asylum.”

Source: BBC