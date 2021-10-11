Huge queues on the Belarusian side of the border. 2,700 trucks awaiting entry to EU countries

Trucks stand in huge queues on the Belarusian side of the border, waiting to enter the European Union. At noon, 2,700 trucks were waiting to enter Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The most difficult thing for truck drivers is to enter Lithuania. 1,400 cars are waiting to leave Belarus at five checkpoints. At crossings with Poland, over 1000 trucks are waiting to enter Poland.

According to the State Committee of the Border Troops of Belarus, the longest queue is at the Kozlovichi-Kukuryki border. There, more than 500 trucks are waiting to enter Poland. About 300 cars are waiting for departure from Belarus at two border crossings with Latvia.

There have been such long queues to leave Belarus for many days. Local services said on Friday that this is due to “updating the customs system.”