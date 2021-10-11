HomeBELARUSHuge queues on the Belarusian side of the border. 2,700 trucks awaiting...
BELARUS

Huge queues on the Belarusian side of the border. 2,700 trucks awaiting entry to EU countries

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Trucks stand in huge queues on the Belarusian side of the border, waiting to enter the European Union. At noon, 2,700 trucks were waiting to enter Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The most difficult thing for truck drivers is to enter Lithuania. 1,400 cars are waiting to leave Belarus at five checkpoints. At crossings with Poland, over 1000 trucks are waiting to enter Poland.

According to the State Committee of the Border Troops of Belarus, the longest queue is at the Kozlovichi-Kukuryki border. There, more than 500 trucks are waiting to enter Poland. About 300 cars are waiting for departure from Belarus at two border crossings with Latvia.

There have been such long queues to leave Belarus for many days. Local services said on Friday that this is due to “updating the customs system.”

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International