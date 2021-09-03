Apple is in talks with Toyota to produce Apple Car: report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly meeting with Toyota executives to produce its long-known Apple Car by 2024.

According to DigiTimes, Apple representatives met with South Korean SK Group and LG Electronics last month to discuss the development of the Apple Car, and the iPhone maker is currently in talks with Toyota.

Apple has been working on an automotive project since 2014 under the code name Project Titan.

Earlier it was reported that Apple also discussed similar plans with other car manufacturers, including Hyundai.

It was also reported that the first Apple car will be built on the platform of the Hyundai electric car.

In a note to investors, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s deep collaboration with current automakers (Hyundai Group, General Motors and PSA), which have extensive experience in development, production and qualification, will significantly reduce Apple Car development time and create time. market entry “.

Kuo believes that the earliest possible date for the appearance of the Apple car on the market is 2025.

Rumor has it that the Apple car will be equipped with LiDAR technology, which can add depth to the built-in functions of artificial intelligence (AI).

The car is expected to use a “C1” chip based on the A12 Bionic processor with artificial intelligence features in the cabin, such as eye tracking.

The long-rumored Apple Car is expected to use LED screens throughout the car to inform other drivers of what the autonomous driving system is doing.

In a patent issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, entitled “Outdoor Lighting and Warning System.” Apple’s system will include the creation of displays that are placed around the car, and it is expected that this long display will show a variety of information to other road users.