Alcohol and Botox ruined Madame Sarkozy’s beauty

Madame Sarkozy, the wife of the now convicted former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni was one of the most famous top models, side by side with Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista. Singer and songwriter, she now records albums and sometimes appears at prestigious fashion shows.

Carla appeared at the Balmain show last week as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The Italian was endowed with incredible beauty, but, unfortunately, underwent many cosmetic surgeries, Botox, etc., so today she is noticeably not in the best condition. Currently, her appearances in the media are very rare, so everyone was surprised by an interview with the British newspaper Telegraph, in which she talks about quarantine in the family, as well as about their problems with alcohol.

“When I drink, I overdo it. I used to think that if I drank alcohol by the end of the day, I would die. I don’t know how to be moderate,” said Carla Bruni, adding that she was able to overcome this problem during blocking.

At the age of 20, Carla Bruni became one of the 20 highest paid models in the world, seducing many famous and older men. She was with Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton, and men all over the world sighed at her. The public could not admire her beauty and charm, and more knowledgeable sources claim that Sarkozy was crazy about her during their first meeting in 2007. According to rumors, she also seduced Donald Trump.

However, in her quest to preserve her youth, Karla overdid it with aesthetic interventions, so much so that many now claim that she has lost her beauty. In addition, excessive alcohol consumption left an irreparable mark on her face.