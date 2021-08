Protesters set fire to car tires in front of a military base in the Netherlands, where Afghans evacuated from Kabul lived.

Police dispersed demonstrators in front of the village of Harvass, 85 km east of Amsterdam. A police spokesman said no one had been arrested at the demonstration and no one had been fined.

Hundreds of Afghans arrived in the Netherlands in the last days after leaving Kabul. They are located at three military bases, writes Monitor.