Pilots are afraid to fly: 5 most dangerous airports in the world identified

Many popular resorts, including those that are considered the most fashionable, are far from easy to deliver to tourists. Moreover, some of them even entered the top 5 most dangerous airports in the world, where pilots are simply afraid to fly. The rating of these airports was presented by the Sun newspaper, and many of these airports are well known to tourists.

Princess Juliana International Airport – Caribbean island of the Netherlands

Known for its beach with “low-flying” planes, from where local authorities unsuccessfully try to expel tourists. The runway is located right next to Maho Beach, and fans of aircraft spotting come here specifically to get unforgettable shots and feelings from the plane taking off literally overhead. Alas, there were tragic cases here – tourists were naturally “blown away”, as a result, wide-body aircraft were banned here. But takeoffs and landings remain dangerous, both for pilots and tourists.

Hechi Airport, China

It is not as famous as other participants in the rating, but this air harbor in the Chinese province of Guangxi is considered one of the most spectacular and at the same time the most terrible in the world. As part of the project, local developers leveled the tops of several mountains to build a 1.6-kilometer runway at an altitude of 670 meters above sea level. Sheer cliffs surround the runway on both sides, which makes any windy weather or miscalculations deadly.

Barra Airport, Scotland

This runway will not be able to take a heavy liner, as it is a beach. And landing here depends not only on the skill of the pilot but also on the state of the sea. “At high tide, the runway is completely underwater,” the publication says.

Lukla Airport in Nepal

It is located at an altitude of almost 3 kilometers above sea level, adding additional problems due to low atmospheric pressure, often seriously affecting the controllability of the aircraft. At the same time, it has a short runway, and the wind around it often changes speed and strength in a very unpredictable way. We add that the mountainous terrain nearby creates obvious risks. Only light aircraft and helicopters are allowed to land here, but this maneuver is not easy for them either.

Courchevel Airport, France

Surprising as it may seem, the airport of the most popular resort for the skiing elite is also included in the list of the most extreme airports. In addition to its high altitude location, it also has the world’s shortest runway at 537 meters, which means there is no room for error when landing. So only small planes can fly here. Also, the work is complicated by “elite” onlookers who love to meet planes.