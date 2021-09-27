Lava from the volcano La Palma almost reached the ocean

Lava from the volcano Cumbre Velha has almost reached the ocean, and residents of the Spanish island are forced to stay in their homes.

Authorities ordered people to close doors and windows tightly and not to go outside because of the danger of contact of harmful fumes from lava with water.

After a short lull, the volcano again emits lava and smoke. The eruptions, which began nine days ago, forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people.

Hundreds of houses were destroyed, as well as roads, schools, churches and banana plantations.