Turkish ASELSAN and the Ukrainian state-owned arms import-export company Ukrspetsexport signed an agreement on the modernization of air defense systems.

According to the Ukrainian state defense company, the agreement was signed at the International Defense Products Exhibition (IDEF 2021) in Istanbul.

General Director of the company Vadim Nozdrya noted that the agreement is a new step in the development of cooperation between the countries in the field of defense technologies.