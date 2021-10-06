HomeMOROCCOAnother country has suspended direct flights with Russia
MOROCCOPoliticsRUSSIA

Another country has suspended direct flights with Russia

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Moroccan authorities have suspended direct regular flights to Russia since October 6 this year.

This was reported by the Russian Embassy in Rabat on its Facebook page.

Information on the reasons for the decision of the Moroccan authorities has not yet been provided.

Russia in May resumed flights to 8 countries, including Morocco, suspended as part of measures to combat COVID-19.

The Russian Federation also reported that citizens of Morocco from September can enter Russia either by direct flight or in transit through Belarus.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe Bidenvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International