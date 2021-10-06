Another country has suspended direct flights with Russia

The Moroccan authorities have suspended direct regular flights to Russia since October 6 this year.

This was reported by the Russian Embassy in Rabat on its Facebook page.

Information on the reasons for the decision of the Moroccan authorities has not yet been provided.

Russia in May resumed flights to 8 countries, including Morocco, suspended as part of measures to combat COVID-19.

The Russian Federation also reported that citizens of Morocco from September can enter Russia either by direct flight or in transit through Belarus.