Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will become parents again. The 34-year-old model reported this on Instagram.

She specially posted a selfie, under which she wrote “Tadaaaa, the second round” and children’s emoticons.

The action star and beautiful model already have a son – Jack Oscar Statham. The boy is four years old.

Jason and Rosie have been together since 2010 and got engaged in 2016. There are 19 years between them.