A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 off the coast of Japan

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the southern coast of Japan near Tokaido.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 450 kilometers (279 miles).
No tsunami alert was issued after the quake.
Попередження про цунамі не надходило
