A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 off the coast of Japan

Gleb Parfenenko
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the southern coast of Japan near Tokaido.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 450 kilometers (279 miles).

No tsunami alert was issued after the quake.

