A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the east coast of the Japanese island of Honshu. This was reported by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to him, the epicenter is located 67 km southeast of the city of Hachinohe (with a population of about 239 thousand people) and is at a depth of more than 60 km.

No casualties or damage were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.