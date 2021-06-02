Home IRAN

Iranian Navy ship sank in the Gulf of Oman

Iranian naval forces ship Hark sank in the Gulf of Oman.

The cause was a fire that broke out off the coast of the port of Jask in the province of Hormozgan.

The work to rescue the vessel lasted about 20 hours, but was not crowned with success. The ship sank completely.

As reported in the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ship’s crew was rescued. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Hark ship was used by the Iranian naval forces for about 40 years and was the largest vessel in the Iranian fleet.

