Dozens of people have gone missing as a result of a collision between two passenger ships in the Brahmaputra River in Assam state in eastern India.

According to NDTV, a passenger ship en route from the Maluja river island to Nimati Gat collided with an oncoming boat.

There were at least a hundred passengers on board the two ships, it follows from the message.

The authorities announced the start of search and rescue operations.