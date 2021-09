French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at the age of 88, reports AFP.

“He was very tired for a while. He died quietly, “lawyer Michel Godest told the agency.

Jean-Paul Belmondo died today at his home in Paris.

Legend of French cinema, starred in 80 films. His roles in films such as “Until the Last Breath” and “Ginolia”, in which he hangs on a helicopter over Venice, will remain unforgettable, according to AFP.