Vienna is stepping up measures against Covid

Vienna is stepping up action against Covid-19. The new restrictions will take effect on September 1, BNT reports.

The mayor of the Austrian capital has announced that PCR tests will run for 48 hours instead of 72 hours as before. And antigenic – 24 instead of 48 hours.

Parents will also be required to take a negative test for children under the age of six to be placed in an institution with them.

Masks will be mandatory in all stores.

The reason for the intensification of measures is the growth of infected coronaviruses.