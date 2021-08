In anticipation of a potential wave of refugees from Afghanistan, Greece has completed the construction of a 40-kilometer fence on its land border with Turkey, according to Reuters.

The new fence complements the previously built 12.5-kilometer cement-wire fence. A modern high-tech monitoring system has also been installed.

Turkey is also considering building a fence, but on the 295-kilometer border with Iran.

The pressure of migrants on the Bulgarian-Turkish border is also increasing.