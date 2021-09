The school year for students in Afghanistan has begun. The Taliban has introduced new rules in universities.

Women are separated from men by curtains in the center of the rooms. The Taliban has promised that, unlike its previous regime in the late 1990s, they will now allow women to attend classes.

However, women will have to comply with stricter requirements for clothing and movement around the room. Abaya, typical of Islamic countries, is becoming a mandatory part of their clothing.