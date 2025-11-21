ГлавнаяТаиландThailand Tightens Alcohol Rules for Tourists: Fines Now Apply Outside Limited Drinking...
Thailand Tightens Alcohol Rules for Tourists: Fines Now Apply Outside Limited Drinking Hours

Thailand’s newly enforced Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (2025) is reshaping the tourist experience across beaches, markets, and nightlife districts. As of November 8, drinking alcohol in public is only permitted during 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5 p.m.–midnight. Any drink outside these hours — even a quiet cocktail on a Phuket beach — may result in a 10,000 baht (€250) fine.

Where alcohol remains available 24/7

To protect tourism flows, exceptions were introduced. Alcohol can still be served at any time in:

  • hotels,

  • international airport departure zones,

  • licensed bars and nightclubs.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the aim is to maintain “a positive atmosphere for visitors.”

Social media under strict surveillance

The new law also bans all forms of alcohol advertising, including casual posts on Instagram or TikTok. Businesses violating the rule face penalties up to 500,000 baht (€12,500) plus daily fines until removed.

Industry backlash

Restaurant and bar associations warn the regulation could hit tourism hotspots hard.

Surveys show over 70% of venues expect lower nighttime revenue, especially in Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

International travel advisories

The UK, Australia and Canada have already issued alerts:
“Breaking the rules will lead to fines or arrest — tourists are not exempt.”

Possible adjustments ahead

With the high season approaching, Thai officials hint at potential revisions to the strictest penalties as pressure mounts from the hospitality sector.

